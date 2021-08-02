Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 69.24% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

