Gala (GALA) Reaches Market Cap of $145.85 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $145.85 million and $2.75 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

