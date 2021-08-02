Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.25 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $39.63 million and approximately $26.25 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.30 or 0.00028419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00103547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00138722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,681.73 or 0.99807971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.15 or 0.00840450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

