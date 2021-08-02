Galmed Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,448 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,666% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 call options.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLMD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,571,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.