GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. GAMB has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $42,987.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMB has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GAMB

GMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

