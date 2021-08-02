GameCredits (GAME) Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $18.41 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00360879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,828,210 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

