GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of GameStop worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GameStop by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,985,000. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GME opened at $161.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.79. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.