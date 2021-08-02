Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,341 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.36% of Gannett worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Gannett by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gannett by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gannett by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCI opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

