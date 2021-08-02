Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Hits New 1-Year High at $159.36

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.36 and last traded at $158.75, with a volume of 6924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,135 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,188. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 275.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

