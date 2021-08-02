Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 3,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 567,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $520.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,969 and have sold 698,828 shares valued at $5,859,112. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

