Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 12-Month High at $267.58

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $267.58 and last traded at $264.97, with a volume of 864644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.52.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $976,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $1,824,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

