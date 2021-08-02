Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $8.22 on Top Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Gas has a market cap of $83.24 million and approximately $39.65 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $8.22 or 0.00020932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00103018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00138687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.55 or 0.99553089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00848839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.