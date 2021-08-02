Gates Industrial (GTES) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Gates Industrial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.