GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:GATX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.13. 79,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,408. GATX has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GATX. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

