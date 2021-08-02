GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS GEAGY traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

