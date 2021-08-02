Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 467.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GBERF traded down $23.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $803.48. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 196. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $766.37. Geberit has a 52 week low of $555.50 and a 52 week high of $826.64.
Geberit Company Profile
