Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.54 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $226.06 million and $9.54 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00818553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091544 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 226,119,759 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars.

