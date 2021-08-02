Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 236.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $456.91 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $285.96 and a one year high of $457.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.73.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

