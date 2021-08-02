Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

NCBS opened at $72.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $712.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,307.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,149 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

