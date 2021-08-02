Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRND. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRND opened at $30.64 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32.

