Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

GNRC stock opened at $419.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac has a 1 year low of $151.50 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

