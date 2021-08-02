Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Down 3.1%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $404.65 and last traded at $406.18. 11,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 853,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

