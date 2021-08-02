Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $92.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gentherm traded as high as $84.44 and last traded at $84.44, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.93.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,252,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,078,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.