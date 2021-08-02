Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 84,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 28,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $126.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

