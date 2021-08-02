Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $52,814,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.98. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

