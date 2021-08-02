Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock Position Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531,770 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Genworth Financial worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,288 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $44,827,000. Shah Capital Management increased its position in Genworth Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,585,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,143,000 after buying an additional 1,063,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,916,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after buying an additional 746,951 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

