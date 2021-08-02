GeoCoin (GEO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,270.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $970,093.31 and approximately $1,270.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00057109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00361961 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,577.71 or 0.99582200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00031876 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00071407 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

