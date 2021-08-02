George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$134.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of WN stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$129.38. 233,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,281. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$91.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$130.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.66 billion and a PE ratio of 31.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78. Equities research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 8.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,251,068.70.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

