Gerard Brophy Sells 81,125 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AVTR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,849. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $38.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,656,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $146,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $73,442,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

