Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY21 guidance at $3.30-3.47 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 3.300-3.470 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $74.68 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

