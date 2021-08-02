Gifto (GTO) Price Reaches $0.0329 on Top Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $25.33 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00809490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00095191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040618 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

