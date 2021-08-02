GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Shares Down 0.2%

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 49,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,371,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $780,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,940,000.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.