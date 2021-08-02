Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.33

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.33 and last traded at $100.04, with a volume of 10470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GVDNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

