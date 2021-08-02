Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLNCY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 308,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,877. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.