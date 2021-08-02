Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,400 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 1,168,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.4 days.

Shares of GLCNF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.47. 13,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,699. Glencore has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

