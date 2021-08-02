Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22. 223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,753,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,200,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 465,773 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

