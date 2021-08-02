Global Cryptocurrency Reaches Market Cap of $993,623.08 (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market cap of $993,623.08 and approximately $111.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00363371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000670 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

