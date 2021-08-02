Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 4.2%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.39 and last traded at $66.71. 4,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 863,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

