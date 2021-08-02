Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Global Payments has raised its dividend by 2,500.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Global Payments stock opened at $193.41 on Monday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

