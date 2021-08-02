Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Global Payments has raised its dividend by 2,500.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Global Payments stock opened at $193.41 on Monday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.17.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
