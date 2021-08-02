Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.15.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $193.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.