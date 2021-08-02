Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given “Hold” Rating at Mizuho

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Mizuho in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.15.

Global Payments stock opened at $193.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

