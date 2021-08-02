Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given “Hold” Rating at Mizuho

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Mizuho in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.
GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.15.
Global Payments stock opened at $193.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.17.
In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
