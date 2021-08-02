Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.07-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70-7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.63 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.070-$8.200 EPS.

GPN stock opened at $193.41 on Monday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.15.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

