Global Social Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56,515.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $4.03 million and $56,515.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00060602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.14 or 0.00822717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00090853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040386 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

