Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $400.94 million, a PE ratio of 881.00, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,669,018.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,483 shares of company stock valued at $203,161. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

