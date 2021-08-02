Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%.

