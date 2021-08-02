GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.0365 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $655,433.29 and $38.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

