GlobalBoost-Y Reaches One Day Volume of $9,134.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $647,787.45 and approximately $9,134.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,834.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.74 or 0.06578592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.98 or 0.01390486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00359632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00130010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.31 or 0.00608513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00372290 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00288599 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

