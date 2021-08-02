Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Globant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Globant by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.20.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $239.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 154.30 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.76.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.