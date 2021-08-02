Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 243.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Globant worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Globant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Globant by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Globant by 9.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.20.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $239.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.58 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

