GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Update

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 827,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in GMS by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth $1,045,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of GMS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth about $307,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 234,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

